Virginia Tech PhD student crowned first-ever Miss Virginia Volunteer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Ph.D. student at Virginia Tech has made history as the first-ever Miss Virginia Volunteer.

Breana Turner won the title this weekend in Lynchburg.

The 24-year-old earned $10,000 in scholarship money as well as a car and an apartment for her year of service.

Turner holds a master’s degree in public health and spent the past five years building her mentoring program, Sisters with Ambition.

“We talk about everything from resume building to the importance of healthy relationships and friendships. Even though I’m a mentor to these middle and high school young women, I aspire to be a role model that is real and that’s not perfect. They inspire me more than I inspire them,” said Turner.

She will dedicate her reign to advocating for women’s health and compete at the national pageant, Miss Volunteer America, next spring.