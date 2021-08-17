Partly Cloudy icon
72º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Family of NASCAR’s Wendell Scott wins their episode of ‘Family Feud’

The Scott Family said they will use the $100,000 prize to help their nonprofit

Kortney Lockey, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Family Feud, Danville, NASCAR
Danville NASCAR family competes on national TV
Danville NASCAR family competes on national TV

DANVILLE, Va. – A legendary Danville family is feuding, but not with each other.

Wendell Scott became the first African American to win a NASCAR race at the sport’s highest level. Now, his family is on the big stage once again.

This time, winning a Disney-themed episode of “Family Feud” Monday afternoon!

[Paving the way: How Danville native Wendell Scott blazed a trail for African Americans in NASCAR]

Not only did the family take down the reigning champs, but they also won a new car, $100,000 and will get to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in person.

The family gathered to watch the episode for the first time Monday afternoon.

“It was a time for our family to spend together and do something fun. We all I think have a little competitiveness in us. I watch ‘Family Feud’ every night at my house with my family and wife. I had no idea the reach that that program has across all demographics, across all races,” Scott said.

We’re told they’ll use the money to help their nonprofit.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kortney joined the 10 News team as a Lynchburg Bureau Reporter in May 2021.

email

facebook

twitter