Family of NASCAR’s Wendell Scott wins their episode of ‘Family Feud’

DANVILLE, Va. – A legendary Danville family is feuding, but not with each other.

Wendell Scott became the first African American to win a NASCAR race at the sport’s highest level. Now, his family is on the big stage once again.

This time, winning a Disney-themed episode of “Family Feud” Monday afternoon!

Not only did the family take down the reigning champs, but they also won a new car, $100,000 and will get to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in person.

The family gathered to watch the episode for the first time Monday afternoon.

“It was a time for our family to spend together and do something fun. We all I think have a little competitiveness in us. I watch ‘Family Feud’ every night at my house with my family and wife. I had no idea the reach that that program has across all demographics, across all races,” Scott said.

We’re told they’ll use the money to help their nonprofit.