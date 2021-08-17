More than 80 out on quarantine at Patrick County High School after COVID-19 exposure

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – There are 84 people out on quarantine at Patrick County High School as the school enters the first few weeks of the academic year.

According to Superintendent Dean Gilbert, 84 people in total are out on quarantine. Three of those are staff members and the rest are students, eight of which are from the high school and have tested positive for COVID-19.

Gilbert said that 62 of the exposures happened at school.

Quarantines no longer have to be a full 14 days. According to Gilbert, the school district is following Virginia Dept. of Health guidance on reducing quarantine to 7 days with a negative test between days 5 and 7, and a 10-day quarantine time if the person does not have any symptoms.

Per a state health order, masks are mandatory in schools and on Aug. 12, Gilbert released a statement saying Patrick County would comply.

As of Monday, Patrick County has 1,499 cumulative COVID-19 cases with 122 hospitalizations and 47 deaths.