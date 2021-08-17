U.S. 460 traffic to be reduced to one lane in each direction at Montvale

Construction on the "S" curve on Route 460 in Bedford County to begin

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18, drivers can expect a new traffic pattern as part of the ongoing road improvement project on Route 460 in Bedford County near Montvale to improve safety by eliminating the “S” curves.

Route 460 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted into the westbound lanes. A median barrier will be installed to separate opposing lanes of traffic. The eastbound lanes of Route 460 will be closed.

In addition, the Route 726 (Wilkerson Mill Road) intersection with eastbound Route 460 will also be closed. Drivers on Wilkerson Mill Road will be detoured to use Route 692 (Quarterwood Road) to access eastbound or westbound Route 460. This change will affect Misty Ridge residents.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reminds drivers that the speed limit on eastbound and westbound Route 460 is reduced to 45 mph in this work zone.

Drivers should pay attention to message boards posted to alert motorists of upcoming lane closures and traffic pattern changes.

Work on the project started in summer 2020 and is expected to be completed in summer 2022.