World Help in Forest needs help bringing aid to Afghan refugees as the Taliban take over

FOREST, Va. – World Help, a Christian humanitarian aid organization located in Forest, is responding to the crisis in Afghanistan following the resurgence of the Taliban.

World Help is working with national Afghan partners to provide emergency supplies for refugees who are fleeing. Every $35 donation provides a week’s worth of emergency food and clean water for one person.

“When our partners sent word this weekend, they said they are seeing countless families being forced to sleep on the ground out in the open,” said Noel Brewer Yeatts, president of World Help. “They have no tents, no food, and no water. That’s our number one priority — getting emergency food and water to these displaced families and showing them the love of Christ in their greatest moment of need. As the world watches the crisis unfold, it’s critical that we take action and respond to help those most vulnerable.”

The Taliban have claimed control of the majority of Afghanistan in just one week, taking over the capital city of Kabul on Sunday. Thousands of refugees had been flooding into the capital, seeing it as one of the last few remaining places of safety. Now, they have nowhere to go.

World Help will continue to communicate with its partners in Afghanistan and respond to the most urgent needs as this humanitarian disaster escalates.

To learn more about the relief efforts or to donate, visit World Help’s Global Refugee page or call 800-541-6691.