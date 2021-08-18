“It seems things are changing so much”: Virginia Tech expert on ever-evolving COVID-19 information

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Wednesday, the Biden Administration recommended a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 eight months after their second dose. As it seems, these updates prompt more questions and more confusion for some.

“Part of the reason it seems things are changing so much is because they are,” admitted public health expert Dr. Lisa Lee.

Dr. Lee is a professor at Virginia Tech.

If these constant updates on a virus feel rare it is because they are. Scientific research is typically done behind closed doors, says Dr. Lee. The general population finds out once scientists feel their research is conclusive. However, this virus calls for a different approach.

“We learn more about the virus as it changes and we are sometimes unfortunately surprised by this virus,” stated Dr. Lee.

“Whatever I have to do to stay safe. My husband works in healthcare and he’s almost at his eight-month mark to get his third vaccine if necessary. If that’s what we got to do we got to do it,” said Stacey Webb who is considering booster sho.

For a year and a half, the general population has witnessed unprecedented scientific research firsthand.

Dr. Lee says access to information is much more obtainable nowadays, which isn’t always bad because it saves lives.

“What we think we’ve learned on Monday might in fact still be true, but by Friday we’ve seen something different from the virus so we’re going to have to take a look at what to do differently next,” stated Dr. Lee.