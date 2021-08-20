Woman searches for her guardian angel after terrifying car crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Shannon Watts says her 2014 Nissan Rogue is totaled, and it’s a total miracle she’s walking away from a recent car accident with minor injuries.

“It was through the grace of God that I did walk out of that. The paramedics and the city police officers said I should not have walked out,” said Watts.

Watts claims she was driving across Enterprise Drive in Lynchburg on Aug. 16th when her vehicle was hit and overturned in the intersection of Grand Summit Drive. The busy Lynchburg roadway suddenly became a highway to hell, while Watts was living on a prayer.

“The angel of God was traveling with me that day.”

That’s when a bystander swooped in.

“He was like, ‘okay, what’s your name?’ and I told him and he’s like, ‘Shannon, I’m going to break the window so you can see me,” said Watts.

The Forest resident says the man broke the glass window and slashed the airbag.

“He was right there talking to me, calming me down, trying to tell me to breathe because, of course, I was extremely upset and nervous and shaken. He held my hand the entire time,” said Watts.

They held hands the entire time -- until medics arrived. That’s when her guardian angel flew off.

“He was gone, and I just really want to thank him. I feel like he was my angel sent from God,” said Watts.

She describes him as a middle-aged man wearing a light-green t-shirt and shorts. Other than that, it’s a blur.

“I saw his face, but I don’t remember at this point exactly what he looked like,” said Watts.

Now she’s praying to meet him face-to-face one more time.