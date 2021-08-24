About 6,000 Afghan refugees currently staying at Virginia military bases

Nearly 30,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover last week.

That number includes Americans who were overseas as well as vulnerable Afghans.

White House senior administration officials say all Afghans are being vetted by security before coming to the United States, as well as every person getting tested for COVID-19.

Those rescued are landing at Dulles International Airport and from there, traveling to designated military bases. From there, officials say it’s unclear where Afghans will end up.

“It’s being worked through arriving families, by arriving families with resettlement organizations that have a history working with vulnerable individuals, vulnerable families as they arrive here in the United States,” said Deputy Assistant to Biden, John Geltzer.

Senior administration officials say they are also keeping in mind not to overwhelm areas with people who have been rescued.