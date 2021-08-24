Clear icon
88º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

About 6,000 Afghan refugees currently staying at Virginia military bases

White House officials say they’re working with resettlement agencies to help place rescued Afghans

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Reporter

Tags: Afghanistan, Virginia
Thousands of Afghan refugees in Virginia
Thousands of Afghan refugees in Virginia

Nearly 30,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover last week.

That number includes Americans who were overseas as well as vulnerable Afghans.

White House senior administration officials say all Afghans are being vetted by security before coming to the United States, as well as every person getting tested for COVID-19.

Those rescued are landing at Dulles International Airport and from there, traveling to designated military bases. From there, officials say it’s unclear where Afghans will end up.

“It’s being worked through arriving families, by arriving families with resettlement organizations that have a history working with vulnerable individuals, vulnerable families as they arrive here in the United States,” said Deputy Assistant to Biden, John Geltzer.

Senior administration officials say they are also keeping in mind not to overwhelm areas with people who have been rescued.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter