Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Danville shooting suspect

Jimel Southern, 22, is wanted after authorities said he shot at an occupied vehicle

DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities are searching for a man they say shot someone on Wednesday afternoon in Danville.

According to police, the shooting happened in the lot of the Nordan Shopping Center around 4:30 p.m.

The suspected shooter, 22-year-old Jimel Southern, shot at an occupied vehicle as he was fleeing the scene and also shot a storefront, authorities said.

Officers said Southern knew the intended victim, and no one was hurt during the incident.

Southern has been charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.