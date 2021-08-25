Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival postponed until 2022 due to COVID

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – If you were looking forward to the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival, you’re going to have to wait one more year.

“This is the absolute last thing we wanted to do, but all of the data concerning infection rates and hospitalizations points to the fact that it’s the responsible thing to do. In the past month, cases per 100,000 people were up 639 percent in Bedford County and 2,231 percent in Franklin County, primarily due to the surging Delta variant,” said Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce executive director Andy Bruns.

The festival is the chamber’s largest non-dues fundraiser and the proceeds are used to grow and develop programs to promote tourism and business in the area surrounding the lake.

The festival will now be held Sept. 17-18, 2022.

According to Bruns, most of the bands are being rebooked for the new dates and final details will be announced in the coming days.

If you already purchased tickets, they will be honored for the new dates.