Two injured after head-on vehicle crash in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – A head-on vehicle crash in Bedford left two people in the hospital with one of them in critical condition.

The Bedford Fire Department responded to the 5700 block of Big Island Highway for reports of a crash.

When units arrived, officials said they found two vehicles with heavy damage with both parties trapped inside.

Once those involved were removed from their vehicles, both were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. One patient was flown by Lifeguard 12 while the other who was “less critical” was transported via ambulance.