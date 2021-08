HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A woman is dead after crashing on Route 57 in Henry County on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at about 2:15 p.m. at Route 57 and Stone Drive. 62-year-old Rhonda K. Phillips, of Bassett, Virginia, had been going west on Route 57 in a 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass when she ran off the side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

Authorities say Phillips died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.