Mostly Cloudy icon
79º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Brookville coach dies after two decades of service to Lynchburg youth sports

Coaches said he died of COVID-19 and other underlying conditions

Tags: Lynchburg
Remembering Brookville football coach Scott Hunt
Remembering Brookville football coach Scott Hunt

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A community is mourning the loss of a beloved coach who helped kids for more than two decades in Lynchburg.

Coach Scott hunt passed away on Monday from what coaches say was COVID-19 and other underlying conditions.

He served as a football coach for various youth programs including Brookville’s “B” team, the middle school program.

Varsity coach Jon Meeks says Hunt’s dedication to youth was immeasurable.

“He might have topped 30 years in the little league ranks and we were lucky enough to get him helping us with B Team for about four years. And then he rejoined the little leagues, so he’s just been a guy that’s been a staple in the Brookville community and little league programs,” said Meeks.

Funeral services for Scott will be held on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.