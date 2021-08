MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The City of Martinsville is one step closer to becoming a town.

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met yesterday, approving a voluntary settlement agreement.

That’s the next step in the process before it’s taken up by the commission on local government.

The vote passed in the board 4 to 2; however, city council still needs to approve the vote.

Pending approval, the next step is a public hearing, which is scheduled for next month.