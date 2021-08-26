Lynchburg police investigate two separate shootings involving teenagers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police need your help to solve two recent shootings involving teenagers.

Officers responded Tuesday night to the 800 block of Brook Street, where they found a 16-year-old male suffering from a grazing gunshot wound, but officials say that individual was uncooperative with the investigation.

Multiple homes and vehicles were struck by gunfire. Witnesses described three men firing weapons, then getting into a black sedan.

In a separate incident one week earlier, police responded to the 500-block of Chambers Street on Aug. 17, where they arrested a 17-year-old and still searching for two other suspects.

Ad

“We need to address violent crime in this city. I can tell you that our officers are out there. We’re doing everything we can to address violent crime. We’re partnering with our federal partners, as well as other local and state agencies to ensure the safety of all those in this city; but if you see something, say something,” said Carrie Dungan, community outreach coordinator for the Lynchburg Police Department.

You can remain anonymous, and you could be rewarded if your tip leads to an arrest and conviction.