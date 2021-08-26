Partly Cloudy icon
87º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

National Dog Day celebrated at local shelters

Angels of Assisi says volunteering and community help are vital to their operation

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Tags: National Dog Day, Roanoke, Angels of Assisi, Clear the Shelters
Help clear the shelters on National Dog Day
Help clear the shelters on National Dog Day

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re are working to find homes for animals through our Clear the Shelters initiative.

Angels of Assisi in Roanoke is one of our many partners.

They say the help of the community and volunteers is necessary to find all their pets a forever home.

“We have so many amazing dogs and we also have people that work with them and rehab them and they are just really amazing dogs looking for great homes,” Communications Director Dayna Reynolds said.

For more information on Angels of Assisi, visit its website here.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Annie Schroeder joined the 10 News team as a reporter in June 2020 and is no stranger to Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter