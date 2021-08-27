Car crashes on railroad tracks in Campbell County as train approaches

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says a person crashed their car on railroad tracks in Campbell County ahead of an approaching train.

Crews received the report of the single-vehicle crash on railroad tracks on Thursday. Immediately, they called Campbell County and told them to stop the CSX trains in the area.

Crews say when they arrived at the scene they could hear the train blowing its horn. Luckily, the train was able to stop in time.

At this time, there haven’t been any reported injuries.