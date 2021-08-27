Huddleston restaurant requires customers to show COVID vaccination card before entering

HUDDLESTON, Va. – A restaurant in Huddleston is now asking customers to show their COVID vaccination cards before stepping inside.

The Landing Restaurant in Huddleston posted a sign on their door Wednesday.

Customers are now required to show a COVID vaccination card before entering.

The owner of the restaurant, Tiffany Silva, said after seeing the rise in Delta variant cases affecting the area she is worried about the safety of her 20-member staff.

“They are our family,” Silva said. “We spend more time with them than we do with anyone else. You would want to protect your family. Just as we want to protect our staff and their families and really our community as a whole.”

Due to the pandemic, Silva helped launch the Landing Love project to help feed families in Franklin and Bedford counties.

After serving more than 100,000 meals to families in need, she doesn’t want the virus to spread and affect the feeding program too.

“If people become infected or are put in a situation where they can’t come to work, they can’t go to school it starts hurting resources,” she said. “We’re there. The project is important to us. If we we’re unable to come into work because we had COVID within in our restaurant, we would stop our feeding program, which feeds people every single week.”

Last year, Silva said they closed their restaurant because the vaccine was not an option.

Silva said she just wants to prioritize safety again and take precautionary measures.

“I just want to keep everybody as safe as I can,” Silva said.