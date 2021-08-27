Liberty High School in Bedford to release students early on Friday due to HVAC repair issues

BEDFORD, Va. – Liberty High School will be letting its students out early Friday due to ongoing HVAC repair issues. School officials said while classes are currently at comfortable temperatures, that could change as temperatures rise throughout the day.
The school will use an abbreviated class schedule to make sure students have time for all of their classes and meals.
In addition, coaches have made specific decisions regarding each after school activity this afternoon:
- Football | Athletes will remain at school and report to the field house following dismissal at 12:45 p.m. The away game at William Byrd is still set to happen.
- Volleyball | There won’t be any JV or Varsity practices held on Friday.
- Cheer | Cheerleaders will head home and return at 5 p.m.
- Golf | There won’t be a practice on Friday.
- Cross Country | Practice will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.