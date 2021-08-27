Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam visits TAP Head Start center in Roanoke on Back to School Tour

ROANOKE, Va. – First Lady of Virginia Pam Northam stopped in Roanoke Friday morning to push early childhood investment on her Back to School tour.

The First Lady toured the Greenvale Head Start center to meet the staff and read to the children.

Total Action for Progress has more than 1,000 students in its Head Start program and more than 100 students attend the Greenvale center.

The tour is to encourage more enrollment as the governor authorized more than $150 million to go to preschool programs across the Commonwealth.

“We really want to be able to ensure that all at-risk three and four-year-olds have great learning opportunities in those early years, make sure they are all ready for kindergarten,” she said. “That means we really need to ramp up the funding opportunities for the great programs like this.”

Her tour will wrap up on Sept. 1 at Wise Primary School.