Fire spreads to multiple cars, two buildings at Rustburg body shop

RUSTBURG, Va. – Crews responded to a commercial structure fire in Rustburg on Sunday that eventually spread to multiple cars and buildings.

The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says at 9:18 a.m., it was sent to Browns Mill Road in Rustburg for a body shop that had caught on fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a garage engulfed in flames. The fire eventually spread to two buildings and multiple cars, according to the Forest Vol Fire Dept,

Authorities say the fire took more than three hours to put out.

No word yet on any injuries.

