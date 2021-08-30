Glenn Youngkin lists tax cuts, police raises as priorities in his Virginia governor campaign

ROANOKE, Va. – The Republican candidate vying to be the next Governor of Virginia announced a long list of priorities Monday.

Glenn Youngkin laid out his “Day One Game Plan” this afternoon at an event in Fairfax.

The plans include tax cuts, education reform, and raises for police and correctional officers.

Youngkin says he would like to hit the ground running if elected this November.

“We have a lot we need to get done here in Virginia, and we need to start strong. It is time for bold leadership, and the Day One Game Plan takes on the challenges facing Virginians and puts us on a path toward having the best jobs, the best schools, and the safest communities in America,” Youngkin said.

Opponent Terry McAuliffe’s campaign released a response to Youngkin’s plan reading in part:

“All of Glenn Youngkin’s Trumpian tax plans have one thing in common: they would lead to drastic cuts to public education and drive Virginia’s economy into a ditch. It’s no surprise Glenn has no clue how to invest in Virginia’s economy, given he made hundreds of millions of dollars at the expense of working families -- shipping American jobs overseas and raising rents on seniors.”

Ad

The two are set to face off in their first debate on September 16.