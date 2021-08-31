24 registered sex offenders arrested in Virginia as part of joint operation

Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together to arrest two dozen wanted registered sex offenders.
The targets of Operation Rundown, which lasted from mid-July to the end of August, were those who had arrest warrants issued for sex offender registry violations, as well as other violent offenses within Virginia, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
The goal of the operation was to focus on enforcement operations to locate and apprehend wanted sex offenders and identify non-compliant sex offenders within the Western District of Virginia for possible state or federal prosecution.
The federally-defined Western District of Virginia comprises the counties of Albemarle, Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Augusta, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Buchanan, Buckingham, Campbell, Carroll, Charlotte, Clarke, Craig, Culpeper, Cumberland, Dickenson, Floyd, Fluvanna, Franklin, Frederick, Giles, Grayson, Greene, Halifax, Henry, Highland, Lee, Louisa, Madison, Montgomery, Nelson, Orange, Page, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Rappahannock, Roanoke, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Russell, Scott, Shenandoah, Smyth, Tazewell, Warren, Washington, Wise, and Wythe, as well as the cities geographically located inside those counties.
“Although Operation Rundown was a targeted enforcement effort,” said U. S. Marshal Thomas Foster, “We continue on a daily basis to track down and locate those offenders who fail to comply with the terms and conditions of the sex offender registration program. Those offenders who remain non-compliant should not assume the enforcement window has closed.”
Below is a list of the 24 individuals arrested as part of the operation:
- Derek Blackwell, 33, was convicted in 2007 in Smyth County of two counts of taking indecent liberties with children
- Todd Bowman, 36, was convicted in 2007 in Florida of lewd/lascivious sexual battery of a child
- Clifton Bradshaw, 42, was convicted in 2006 in Culpeper of aggravated sexual battery
- Tahshawn Brown, 26, was convicted in 2015 in Orange County of carnal knowledge of a child 13-15 and in 2019 as a sex offender failing to register/providing false info
- Ryan Christie, 28, was convicted in 2015 in Orange County of two counts of proposing a sex act by communications system and one count of reproducing, distributing and facilitating child pornography
- Matthew Counts, 33, was convicted in 2015 in Tennessee of aggravated statutory rape and in 2021 of both violating the sex offender registry act and perjury
- Joseph Deel, 41, was convicted in 2013 in Dickenson County of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and aggravated sexual battery
- Edgar Foxx
- Guyian Galimore, 34, was convicted in 2005 in Culpeper County of taking indecent liberties with a child and in 2007 of failing to register as a violent sex offender
- William Goad, 59, was convicted in 2018 in Bedford County of two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian
- Mark Gray, 35, was convicted in 2007 in Culpeper County of carnal knowledge of a child 13-15
- William Harper, 74, was convicted in 1992 in Wythe County of two counts of rape, two counts of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and one count of forcible sodomy
- Ricky Little, 60, was convicted in 2000 in Campbell County of two counts of aggravated sexual battery, in 2011 in Lynchburg of failing to register as a violent sex offender and again in Lynchburg in 2013 on that same charge
- Maynor Lopez-Reyes
- Nathan Martin, 69, was convicted in 1994 in North Carolina of two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree sexual offense
- Michael Ely
- William O’Brian, 60, was convicted in 1999 in Salem of taking indecent liberties with children, in 2002 in Roanoke for failing to register as a violent sex offender, in 2005 in Salem for failing to register as a violent sex offender, in 2009 in Roanoke for failing to register as a violent sex offender and in 2011 on the federal level for failing to register as a sex offender
- Bennie Overstreet, 37, was convicted in 2000 in Bedford County on two counts of sexual battery and in 2015 for failing to register as a sex offender
- Christopher Pannell, 48, was convicted in 2008 in Bedford County of aggravated sexual battery, in 2011 of failing to register as a violent sex offender, in 2019 of failing to register as a violent sex offender in both Bedford County and Roanoke
- Joseph Shelton, 36, was convicted in 2015 in federal court in Michigan of inducing travel to engage in prostitution and transport/interstate commerce for prostitution
- Jeffrey Snead, 56, was convicted in 2012 in Florida of lewd/lascivious exhibition of a child and for failing to register as a sex offender in Roanoke in both 2020 and 2021
- David Stiltner, 49, was convicted in 1992 in Buchanan County of two counts of forcible sodomy and in 2007 for failing to register as a violent sex offender
- William Summers, 51, was convicted in 2004 in Pulaski County of aggravated sexual battery and in 2021 for failing to register as a violent sex offender
- Christopher Webb, 41, was convicted in 2014 in Roanoke of 10 counts of possession of child pornography