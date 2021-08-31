24 registered sex offenders arrested in Virginia as part of joint operation

Operation Rundown resulted in 24 arrests of wanted sex offenders and violations of both the Virginia Sex Offender Registration laws and the Adam Walsh Act by registered sex offenders located within the Western District of Virginia.

Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together to arrest two dozen wanted registered sex offenders.

The targets of Operation Rundown, which lasted from mid-July to the end of August, were those who had arrest warrants issued for sex offender registry violations, as well as other violent offenses within Virginia, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The goal of the operation was to focus on enforcement operations to locate and apprehend wanted sex offenders and identify non-compliant sex offenders within the Western District of Virginia for possible state or federal prosecution.

The federally-defined Western District of Virginia comprises the counties of Albemarle, Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Augusta, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Buchanan, Buckingham, Campbell, Carroll, Charlotte, Clarke, Craig, Culpeper, Cumberland, Dickenson, Floyd, Fluvanna, Franklin, Frederick, Giles, Grayson, Greene, Halifax, Henry, Highland, Lee, Louisa, Madison, Montgomery, Nelson, Orange, Page, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Rappahannock, Roanoke, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Russell, Scott, Shenandoah, Smyth, Tazewell, Warren, Washington, Wise, and Wythe, as well as the cities geographically located inside those counties.

“Although Operation Rundown was a targeted enforcement effort,” said U. S. Marshal Thomas Foster, “We continue on a daily basis to track down and locate those offenders who fail to comply with the terms and conditions of the sex offender registration program. Those offenders who remain non-compliant should not assume the enforcement window has closed.”

Below is a list of the 24 individuals arrested as part of the operation: