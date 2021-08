ROANOKE, Va. – Police say no one was hurt after a shooting in Roanoke.

It happened at the Days Inn on Orange Avenue NE.

More than a dozen shots were fired at a single hotel room.

Multiple bullet holes were seen on the window and door of the room.

Police tell 10 News no one was in the room at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, stay with us for breaking updates.