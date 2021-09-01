Roanoke County restaurant closes after nearly two decades

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – After 17 years of serving the community, a Roanoke County restaurant has closed its doors.

Veranda Bistro, on Lee Highway near Hollins University, offered Greek and Italian food to countless patrons for nearly two decades.

“Good Morning! As many of you know for the last few years I have said it is time to retire from the restaurant business. That time has come! It is a bittersweet moment!” wrote owner Irene Karageorge.

Good Morning! As many of you know for the last few years I have said it is time to retire from the restaurant business!... Posted by Veranda Bistro on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

She announced Wednesday that she has retired from the restaurant business, selling the establishment to new owners, who she said plan to open the location as a new restaurant soon.

Karageorge hopes to continue to cater events in the area as well as offer personalized chef services.

Food for Frontline: FedEx employees receive meals from Veranda Bistro

Last year, Veranda Bistro took part in 10 News’ Food For Frontline initiative, helping feed staff at FedEx in Roanoke during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.