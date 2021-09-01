Southwest Virginia organizations respond to Hurricane Ida

It’s all hands on deck as organizations across the country help thousands impacted from Hurricane Ida.

“Our volunteers need to be ready when people are displaced from their home, they need a safe place to come, they need cots ready, they need meals and blankets ready and comforting staff that are here that know what to do,” Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southwest Virginia, Jackie Grant said.

The American Red Cross has sent hundreds of volunteers to Louisiana, where they will help run shelters and provide aid to those who were in the eye of the storm.

“We sent over 600 volunteers from across the country, setting up shelters with food and supplies and cots and blankets in anticipation of the storm,” Grant said.

It’s been a busy couple of months for organizations like God’s Pit Crew which has responded to disasters all across the country.

“Right now with God’s Pit Crew spread very thin, but we are excited to be able to continue to respond now being thin means that our resources are finite so we’re doing our best to let people know that monetary donations go such a long way,” Chief Operating Officer Brandon Nuckles said.

Nonetheless, tons of donations were sent from the organization’s Danville location this afternoon.

They hope to send 40-50 volunteers to the area next week.

“Do major saw your work to remove major debris with heavy equipment, so this is not a short-term thing for God’s people we understand the devastation is catastrophic,” Nuckles said.

And as Ida continues to make its way north, organizations across our region are keeping an eye on the forecast and preparing for whatever remnants may come our way.

“This is a very difficult time for folks being displaced from their home, and of course we know won’t know the extent of the damage and the impact kind of for the next couple days,” said Grant.

More volunteers are expected to be sent to the area next week.