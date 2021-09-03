Live music, performing arts are back in the Southwest Virginia spotlight after a pandemic hiatus

ROANOKE, Va. – Live music and theatre performances are returning after a long hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting this weekend, music will take center stage again at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount.

“Tonight, in fact, is our first show back at the Harvester. We are reopening the venue and we are sold out tonight, so it’s a great feeling. We have a really great weekend of music,” said Harvester’s director of operations, Micah Davidson.

At the Virginia Children’s Theatre in Roanoke, rehearsals are set to begin in the coming weeks for their first show back at the Jefferson Center after a year of having to perform outside.

“It’s really exciting. It’s been a year of innovation but being back in the theater really allows us to be creative in many different ways technically with effects to bring that creativity in children’s theatre to life,” said Virginia Children’s Theatre’s producing artistic director, Brett Roden.

After a year and a half of having the curtains closed, performers are anxious to get back in the spotlight.

“Theatre provides love and laughter and a sense of comfort, so it’s really wonderful to be back and provide that,” said Roden.

Learn more about Virginia Children’s Theatre on the website. Click here to see a full list of shows at Harvester Performance Center.