Harvester Performance Center to require proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test upon entry

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Live music and performances are back, but there’s just one extra thing you have to do in order to indulge in some entertainment at one Rocky Mount venue.

Harvester Performace Center announced on Tuesday that it will require guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry into any events starting on Oct. 1.

Officials said they are doing this to better protect patrons, staff, volunteers and artists from the virus.

Guests need to present a competed or digital vaccination record that shows the last COVID-19 vaccination was administered at least 14 days prior to the event.

Officials said they will also accept a negative COVID-19 lab test result that shows the test was taken within 48 hours of the event for those who are unvaccinated and children under 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine. They will not allow an at-home test as proof.

Since Aug. 5, everyone in the building, including guests, staff, contractors, volunteers and artists, is required to wear masks unless they are actively eating, drinking or performing.

Harvester officials said those who are unable to attend the event due to coronavirus-related issues or concerns may request a full refund for tickets until 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 by calling 540-484-8277.

For more information on the Harvester’s COVID-19 precautions, click here.