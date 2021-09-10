Gov. Ralph Northam applauds how Roanoke nonprofit is working to curb food insecurity

ROANOKE, Va. – In honor of Hunger Action Month, Governor Ralph Northam paid a visit to Roanoke on Friday to see the work being done to address food insecurity.

He met with Feeding Southwest Virginia then headed to a low-income senior housing complex to learn about LEAP’s Mobile Market.

LEAP, the Local Environmental Agriculture Project, works with local farmers to provide affordable fruits and vegetables to families.

The nonprofit was recently awarded a $2.2 million federal grant to address food insecurity, which rose 10 percent during the pandemic.

Northam said everyone should have access to good nutrition.

“It’s a great day. It makes me proud to be governor. But to see all of the good people that are being part of the solution, it’s good to be here in Roanoke,” said Northam.

LEAP accepts SNAP-EBT and pandemic-EBT cards.