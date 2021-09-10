Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Gov. Ralph Northam applauds President Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandate

‘We are fighting a biological war. The enemy is the virus. It’s not me versus you’

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam commended President Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandate during a stop in Roanoke on Friday.

A small group of protestors attended, carrying signs that read, “I call the shots, not you” and “My body my choice.”

[President Biden issues sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans]

Northam said it’s unfortunate that leaders have to make these mandates, but he said it’s the only way to beat the pandemic.

“We are fighting a biological war. The enemy is the virus. It’s not me versus you, it’s the virus. And in order to get rid of this virus, we have to be part of the solution: roll up our sleeves, get a shot,” said Northam.

Northam would not say if he plans to enact a statewide vaccine requirement but did say all options are on the table.

