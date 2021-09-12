Clear icon
Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall hosts ‘Heroes Serving the Community’ event

The event focused on educating the community while having fun

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – First responders from across Central Virginia gathered to educate the community, all while having fun.

River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg hosted Saturday’s event called ‘Heroes Serving the Community.’

Agencies including Virginia State Police, the Lynchburg Police, fire departments and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office were on hand to interact with families, pass out free giveaways and allow children to climb into their emergency vehicles.

“We want to basically just show the public what we have to offer, all the resources that are available to the public, and basically say, ‘Hey, in a time of need, we’re here for you,” said Virginia Senior Trooper Brad Crews.

The event also included a free car seat giveaway and inspection.

