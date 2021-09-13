Art Alley to bring color to Downtown Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Art Alley is Downtown Lynchburg Association’s newest placemaking project. The project will transform the end of 11th Street between Commerce Street and the Bluffwalk into a colorful, art-filled alleyway for the whole city to enjoy. The alley is one of many entrances to the Bluffwalk and this project will upgrade it to be more inviting.

Visitors can expect to see a bright and vibrant outdoor art gallery. There will be lights strung overhead, large-scale murals, and a colorfully painted street. All of these elements have been designed by professional artists from all over Central Virginia. The theme of the alley is “spark joy” and the goal is to encourage tourism and support local businesses.

“I think this is going to be a great place to share. People will want to come here and it is a great starting point. It is a gateway to the Bluffwalk, to some of the great restaurants around, and the spectacular views of the James River,” said Susan Brown, the program director for Downtown Lynchburg Association.

Visitors can expect the entire project to be completed by Oct. 1 and a grand opening event to introduce it to the public.