Clear the Shelters is coming to an end but there is still plenty of time to adopt

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – All month long WSLS 10 has teamed up with local animal shelters for ‘Clear The Shelters’ and showed you sweet pets that need to be adopted.

Since the start of the event, the Franklin County Humane Society has had 136 animals get adopted. Last weekend was an incredible one for the shelter. The local animal control facility was full of kittens and cats, so they put out pleas for adoption. The community rose to the occasion and the shelter experienced one of its busiest days.

“Fortunately people came and they adopted and the shelter ran out of kittens and cats so people came here and in 24 hours we did 37 adoptions,” said Anita Scott, the director for the Franklin County Humane Society.

Even with this large amount of adoptions, the shelter is still at its capacity. Franklin County has about 130 cats and kittens and they have around 50 dogs that are looking for their forever home.

“Shelters are full everywhere and we are really hoping that people are thinking about adopting. That they will come out to the adoption center. We are here open hours,” said Scott.

Ad

Scott said if you are interested in a pet, the best way to reach out is to just come on in.

Clear the Shelters ends this Sunday.