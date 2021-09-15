Here’s what you need to know to vote in Virginia’s general election in November

ROANOKE, Va. – Like clockwork, it is time to vote again in Virginia. Before heading to the polls, here’s what you need to know to cast your ballot.

Friday, Sept. 17 starts early in-person voting in the Commonwealth. This is a 45-day period that allows voters to cast their ballot in person ahead of Election Day with no questions asked.

All you need is a valid form of identification.

“Those forms have been expanded to include things like a bank statement or utility statement with the address that matches the address on your voter registration,” explained Roanoke City Registrar Andrew Cochran.

Early voting ends Saturday, Oct. 30.

“If you want to vote by mail you can request a paper application to fill out and complete. You can do that in our office as well or you can complete that process online,” explained Cochran. His office has already sent out over 1,500 absentee ballots by mail.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 22.

Ad

The last day to register to vote in November’s general election is Oct. 12.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.