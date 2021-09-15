Virginia governor candidate Terry McAuliffe tours Roanoke medical facility

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, Democratic candidate for Governor, Terry McAuliffe visited Roanoke.

He was in town touring the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion. There, he toured one of the facilities that has been at the forefront for COVID-19 testing and research. McAuliffe first visited the center back when he was serving as Virginia’s governor and helped to break ground there.

During his tour, he emphasized the importance of medical research.

“I’ve always said that we need to make sure that Virginia is the brain state. We are doing more brain research than any other state in the country. And a lot of that is being done here at Virginia Tech,” said McAuliffe.

Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin was in Roanoke Wednesday and spoke at a conference for law enforcement.

Both McAuliffe and Youngkin will be in Southwest Virginia Thursday for their first debate at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy.