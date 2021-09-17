Girlfriend of woman killed in Roanoke shooting remembers ‘a precious, beautiful soul’

10 News spoke exclusively with Lindsey Shook’s girlfriend about what took place the moments before Lindsey lost her life.

10 News spoke exclusively with Lindsey Shook’s girlfriend about what took place the moments before Lindsey lost her life.

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke has experienced 51 shootings since the start of 2021. The most recent one happened Wednesday morning at the Shell gas station on Melrose Avenue, which took the life of 21-year-old Lindsey Shook.

10 News spoke exclusively with Lindsey’s girlfriend about what took place the moments before Lindsey lost her life.

Lindsey’s girlfriend, Christina Rose Blevins says she was working at the time.

“As soon as I found out I left work, drove all the way up there and I was at the crime scene all night,” she said.

Christina and Lindsey met online and have been dating since December.

“She was always happy. She would always bring smiles to everyone’s faces. She was so outgoing, smart. She was just a precious, beautiful soul,” said Christina.

Roanoke Police say Lindsey was shot and killed inside of a car parked at the gas station. Currently, there are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Ad

“Nobody deserves that, especially not Lindsey. She was just too kind of a soul to have anything like that done to her and she definitely does need justice for this. And the killer does need to, no offense, rot in prison for the rest of his life,” said Christina.

Christina says she and Lindsey’s family and friends are working on planning a tribute in Lindsey’s honor. A date has not been set yet.

10 News reached out to other friends and family members and did not hear back.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Roanoke Police at 540-344-8500.