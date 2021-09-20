Clear the Shelters helps more than 700 local animals find forever homes

More than 700 local animals now have their fur-ever homes thanks to your help during our Clear the Shelters initiative!

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Our month-long initiative to get as many local pets adopted as possible has officially wrapped up!

You helped more than 700 local animals find forever homes, through our annual Clear the Shelters event.

“Every year it’s been a great experience. We got a lot of animals adopted, and I just can’t thank NBC enough, and Hills and all the other sponsors, for really making this happen,” said Eileen Mahan of the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

From Aug. 23 through Sept. 19, Montgomery County had one of the largest adoption totals among local, participating shelters.

We’re waiting to hear back from some shelters in our area, but here are some of the results:

Leading the pack was the Lynchburg Humane Society.

“Over 350 pets were adopted, and people opened up a space to save another pet,” said Claire Lefew of the Lynchburg Humane Society.

Those spaces allow shelters to bring in and care for more animals, and it offers more options for people finding a friend.

“It just, kind of, expands the services that we can provide, not just to the animals but to our community,” said Mahan.

Just because Clear the Shelters is over, doesn’t mean the work is done.

These shelters still have plenty of animals in need of forever homes.

“We do still have pets that [the Lynchburg Humane Society] got from Hurricane Ida; so, if you’re interested in coming and meeting the pets from the hurricane, there’s some still here,” said Lefew.