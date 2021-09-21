Employee’s spouse charged in connection to Henry County elementary school lockdown

34-year-old Brock Addison Stanley, of Bassett, was charged in connection to elementary school lockdown

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man is in custody after calling the elementary school his spouse works at in Henry County Tuesday morning.

At about 10:38 a.m., Campbell County Elementary School staff received a call from the man. While the Henry County Sheriff’s Office didn’t go into detail about what was said during the call, authorities said school staff was “concerned about the call they received.”

The school subsequently went into lockdown while the Sheriff’s Office and school officials worked to make sure students and staff were safe.

Authorities later discovered that 34-year-old Brock Addison Stanley, of Bassett, called the school.

Stanley was charged with three counts of a misdemeanor violation of a protective order and he’s currently being held at Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63- CRIME (632-7463).