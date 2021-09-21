Henry County 14-year-old charged with making threats against his classmates

BASSETT, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a high school student it says made threats against his classmates.

On Monday, faculty at Bassett High School notified the School Resource Officer that a student had made verbal threats that involved using a firearm to harm a small group of classmates, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office and school officials worked together to ensure students and staff were safe.

The 14-year-old boy that authorities believe made the threats was charged with making threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property and subsequently detained at W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility in Danville.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crime Stoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crime Stoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.