‘We’re seeing Delta really ravage our community’: Health officials continue push for COVID-19 vaccines

Local health experts are pleading for more people in the Roanoke Valley to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Local health experts are pleading for more people in the Roanoke Valley to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

ROANOKE, Va. – Many months ago, before vaccines were wildly available, COVID-19 cases were at historic levels, according to health officials.

As of Tuesday, cases have returned to those levels some state health districts experienced in December 2020 and January 2021.

The Virginia Department of Health reported more than 3,300 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

Health officials said the rate of infection is 15.6 times higher in unvaccinated individuals compared to those vaccinated.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, is pleading for more people to get vaccinated.

Her health districts, which include the cities of Covington and Roanoke, as well as Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties, saw 62 new people hospitalized because of the virus within the past week.

“We’re seeing Delta really ravage our community. It’s discouraging. I know people are frustrated. They’re so exhausted with COVID, but we need to keep fighting this fight,” said Morrow.

Ad

Click here for more vaccine information like educational resources and clinic times and locations.