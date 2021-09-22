Liberty University implements mask mandate for employees under new Virginia law

Liberty University is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases after seeing a spike earlier this month.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As we’ve reported, Liberty University saw a spike in COVID-19, including 400 cases and 1,800 people in quarantine in early September.

Now, for a second consecutive week, the university is seeing a decline in those totals.

The university is reporting 71 active cases and more than 400 people in quarantine.

Spokesperson Scott Lamb said LU is mandating masks for employees under a new law from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

“On Aug. 30, [Governor Northam] signed, and it went into effect Sept. 8, new regulations statewide that require, through his Department of Labor, for all employees to mask. In areas where there’s low transmission of COVID, vaccinated employees can take off the masks,” said Lamb.

Masks and vaccines remain optional for students. Liberty University is hosting another first-dose vaccine clinic Thursday for students and employees.