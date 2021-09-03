Liberty University sees more than 200 people get first dose at COVID-19 vaccine clinic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University attempted to slow the on-campus spread of the Delta variant by hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students, faculty, and staff.

A spokesperson tells 10 News that more than 200 people received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine on Friday.

This comes as the university hosted its convocation outdoors on Friday morning.

Students appeared to be seated in the field-level sections of Williams Stadium, with some social distance although there’s no word on any type of mask-wearing requirement.

Liberty reported nearly 500 active cases this week and more than 1,500 people in quarantine.