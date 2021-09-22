Cloudy icon
61º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Nearly 2,000 customers without power in Southwest Virginia

Information as of 7:00 p.m.

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: AEP, Power Outage
Photo does not have a caption

Some residents across Southwest Virginia are experiencing power outages due to Wednesday’s storms.

As of 7:00 p.m., Appalachian Power is reporting 4,709 customers in Virginia are without power.

Here’s a breakdown of the localities in our area impacted the most by the outages:

  • Franklin County: 715
  • Henry County: 386
  • Buchanan County: 202
  • Russell County: 154
  • Roanoke City: 110
  • Roanoke County: 109
  • Scott County: 62
  • Amherst County: 36
  • Pulaski County: 36
  • Giles County: 28
  • Wythe County: 20
  • Bedford County: 17
  • Pittsylvania County: 14
  • Bland: 7
  • Lynchburg: 6
  • Botetourt County: 5

At this time, AEP has not reported an estimated restoration time.

[READ MORE: Flash Flood Warnings issued for Blue Ridge corridor]

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

email