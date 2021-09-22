Nearly 2,000 customers without power in Southwest Virginia

Some residents across Southwest Virginia are experiencing power outages due to Wednesday’s storms.

As of 7:00 p.m., Appalachian Power is reporting 4,709 customers in Virginia are without power.

Here’s a breakdown of the localities in our area impacted the most by the outages:

Franklin County: 715

Henry County: 386

Buchanan County: 202

Russell County: 154

Roanoke City: 110

Roanoke County: 109

Scott County: 62

Amherst County: 36

Pulaski County: 36

Giles County: 28

Wythe County: 20

Bedford County: 17

Pittsylvania County: 14

Bland: 7

Lynchburg: 6

Botetourt County: 5

At this time, AEP has not reported an estimated restoration time.

[READ MORE: Flash Flood Warnings issued for Blue Ridge corridor]