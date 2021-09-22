Nearly 2,000 customers without power in Southwest Virginia

Some residents across Southwest Virginia are experiencing power outages due to Wednesday’s storms.
As of 7:00 p.m., Appalachian Power is reporting 4,709 customers in Virginia are without power.
Here’s a breakdown of the localities in our area impacted the most by the outages:
- Franklin County: 715
- Henry County: 386
- Buchanan County: 202
- Russell County: 154
- Roanoke City: 110
- Roanoke County: 109
- Scott County: 62
- Amherst County: 36
- Pulaski County: 36
- Giles County: 28
- Wythe County: 20
- Bedford County: 17
- Pittsylvania County: 14
- Bland: 7
- Lynchburg: 6
- Botetourt County: 5
At this time, AEP has not reported an estimated restoration time.
