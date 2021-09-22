Two injured with non-life-threatening injuries after Martinsville stabbing

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville Police Department is investigating after two people were stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:52 p.m., police were sent to the 1100 block of Chatham Heights Road and arrived to find two victims with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

At this time, officers have determined that the incident did not happen on Chatham Heights Road and are working to find out where it occurred.

We were told that the police are receiving little cooperation from the victims who were injured in the incident.

Investigators say the investigation reminds ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Hines at 276-403-5328 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME 276-632-7463 Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and you could receive an award of up to $2,500.