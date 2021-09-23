32-year-old woman dies in Campbell County single-vehicle crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A Concord woman is dead after crashing in Campbell County Tuesday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say they responded to the single-vehicle crash at about 12:11 p.m. on Browns Mill Road, which is about a half-mile west of Wisecarver Road.

We were told 32-year-old Kathryn B. Stanley, of Concord, was driving in a 1998 Toyota 4Runner when she ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.

Authorities report that Stanley died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.