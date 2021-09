Crash closes all travel lanes on portion of Hershberger Road in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Motorists can expect delays driving around Roanoke Thursday evening.

The City of Roanoke E-911 Center reports that a serious vehicle crash has closed down all travel lanes of Hershberger Road between Valley View Blvd and Rutgers Street.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area at this time and to use alternate routes.