Former Virginia Tech football player charged with murder appears in court

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A former Virginia Tech football player accused of murder appeared back in court on Thursday.

Isimemen Etute is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 40-year-old Jerry Smith back on May 31.

Both sides appeared in the Montgomery County Courthouse on Thursday morning. Emotions escalated during the hearing and afterwards, with one of Smith’s family friends storming out during the hearing then shouting as Etute got in his car to leave.

The Commonwealth called three witnesses to the stand, all law enforcement members.

Police say that during their investigation and in conversations with Etute, they learned that Etute and Smith matched on Tinder on April 10 and that Smith had been posing as a woman named ‘Angie.’ The two had a sexual encounter that day.

Then on May 31, police said Etute went to Smith’s apartment to figure out if Angie was a man or a woman. When he discovered that Angie was a man, he allegedly punched him in the face once then left the apartment without calling 911.

In court, the defense revealed that police found a knife between Smith’s box spring and mattress.

After the hearing, as Etute and his family headed to their cars, one of Smith’s family friends yelled, “he did not deserve to die.”

The defense asked the judge to strike out the second-degree murder charge and downgrade it to manslaughter, but that motion was overruled.

