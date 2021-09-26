Catawba church hosts fundraiser to support a farmer recovering from a farming accident

Hundreds of people bought a meal on the grill Sunday to support a Catawba farmer recovering after a brutal accident.

After a farming accident on Labor Day, 28-year-old Jesse Sowers is now recovering from some serious injuries.

To help with the medical costs, the Shiloh Union Church hosted a hot dog meal fundraiser.

With hundreds waiting in line and donations coming in as far as New Jersey, Shiloh Union Church Treasurer Pam Garman is grateful for the outpouring of support.

“We have people here from Roanoke, from Salem, from Blacksburg, New Castle and all over that come to support someone they probably don’t even know,” she said. “But they know it’s for a good cause and that the money will be put to good use. And it just shows that there are still some good people in this world.”

If you want to donate, make checks payable to the church at 8870 Newport Road, Catawba, VA 24070 with the memo filled out as Jesse Sowers Fund.