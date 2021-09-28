Clear icon
One dead, two hospitalized after tractor-trailer crashes into house in Montgomery County

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash in Montgomery County leaves one person dead and another two in the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a car crashed into a tractor-trailer, then that tractor-trailer crashed into a house near Riner Road and Childress Road along Route 8.

Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, the driver of the tractor-trailer was dead.

Two other people, the driver of the car and one person who lives in the house were taken to the hospital. At this time, there’s no word on their conditions.

The home was deemed unsafe until a building inspector can come to look at the structural damage on Wednesday.

