Winning $2 million Powerball ticket was bought in Christiansburg

A winning lottery ticket was bought at Stop In Food Store in Christiansburg, but the winner has yet to claim the prize.

This Powerball ticket matched the first five winning numbers which were 21-22-39-44-60. Normally if only the first five numbers match, the winning amount is $1 million, but whoever bought this ticket spent and extra dollar for Power Play which doubled the prize to $2 million.

Whoever has this winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. Before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership.

Because no ticket matched all six numbers on Monday, the jackpot for Wednesday, Sept. 29 will be an estimated $570 million.